Yesterday the high winds and stormy weather resulted in outages through much of the North.

Five outages affected more than 500 customers in the Smithers area, while seven separate outages around Burns Lake caused issues for over 350 customers. Houston had one lone outage, affecting eight customers.

According to their website, BC Hydro has returned power to all but 29 customers in Burns Lake. Crews are scheduled to arrive at the remaining sites, but there is no estimated time of restoration at this moment.