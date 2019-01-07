According to My PG Now reporter Sawyer Bogdan, RCMP have breached the gate at the Unist’ot’en camp and arrests have been made.

Several people, including spokesperson for the camp, Molly Wickam, have been taken into police custody and the blockade has been dismantled.

RCMP liaisons arrived before 11AM this morning with the injunction on behalf of the company wishing to construct a pipeline through the Wet’suwet’en territory.

ORIGINAL STORY:

After much anticipation this morning (Monday), several RCMP officers have met with campers near Houston.

They intend to enforce an injunction on behalf of the LNG company that plans to build a pipeline through the Wet’suwet’en territory.

Officers are currently speaking at the Morice West Forest Service Road bridge’s fortified checkpoint created by the protesters.

“They’re asking if they can meet to talk about taking down the gate, but we asserted that they need to allow the hereditary Chiefs onto their own territories,” explains camp spokesperson and Wet’suwet’en member Molly Wickham.

“They said that they would have to talk to the commander of operations.”

Wickham further states one Hereditary Chief from each of the five Wet’suwet’en nations was invited to come and speak with RCMP liaisons.

“We had to kind of negotiate that a representative of each clan would be allowed in, so if they’re not here then they would not be allowed in, effectively blocking access of Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs from their own territories.”

All others will not be allowed past the RCMP checkpoint.

More to come …

– with files from Sawyer Bogdan, My Bulkley Lakes Now