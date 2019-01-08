A local politician will be in attendance at tonight’s council meeting in Smithers.

Stikine MLA and Forests Minister Doug Donaldson is slated to make a presentation in hopes of hearing council’s plans for the 2019 calendar year.

This comes after Donaldson visited Indigenous groups at the Gidimt’en checkpoint near Houston and a day after 14 people were arrested by RCMP in protest of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project.

The topic of unceded territory could be brought up given the circumstances as Town council always acknowledges the land they operate on.

The Bulkley Valley Museum is also speaking at Town Hall on heritage preservation, asking for a possible register in efforts to restore key landmarks.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach is also set to give an update on transit service throughout the bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

The public meeting begins at 6:30PM from council chambers on Aldous Street.

