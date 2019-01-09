The Hereditary Chiefs just announced they would open the gates at Unist’ot’en to comply with Coastal Gas Links Injunction.

A post on the Unist’ot’en Camp facebook page said the Hereditary Chiefs wanted to avoid the violence that took place at Gidimt’en on Monday when RCMP broke down the first roadblock.

“We are on a path towards a resolution there is still the need in the morning to get some clarity for the Hereditary Chiefs before finalizing the agreement,” before the gate is opened said Director of in charge of BC Communications RCMP Dawn Roberts.

Fourteen people were arrested when RCMP enforced the injunction at the Gidimt’en roadblock on the Morice River Logging Road.

All those arrested were released from RCMP custody earlier today.

The Gidimt’en checkpoint had been in place since a judge granted an injunction on December 15 allowing Coastal Gas Links (CGL) access to the initial checkpoint at the Unist’ot’en camp.

The Unist’ot’en have been protesting the CGL pipeline for the past 10 years in an attempt to preserve their land and water for future generations.

The Gidimt’en and Unist’ot’en are clans of the Wet’suwet’en.

The Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs maintain that they have never given up their right and title over their land and have never granted CGL permission to go through their territory.