China trade worries are expected to rattle North American markets at the open this morning. A report from Beijing on imports and exports fell well below analyst expectations, with experts pointing to the trade battle between China and the US.

Brexit drama isn’t helping, as Theresa May attempts to save the current EU divorce deal from being shot down in a vote tomorrow.

The price of crude is feeling the weight of global trade tension as it falls to 51.04 a barrel.

The Loonie is also dropping to 75.3 cents US.

Gold is getting a boost from nervous investors as it pushes to 1,295 an ounce. There’s also a $10 billion deal underway in the gold sector as Newmont Mining Corp is ingesting Canada’s Goldcorp in the all-stock deal.