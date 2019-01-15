Komi Pelawelo owner fo house that burnt down over the weekend | Photo courtesy of GoFundMe

A Go FundMe page has been set up to help the man whose house burns down over the weekend.

No one was home when the fire broke out Saturday morning, but Smithers Fire and rescue was unable to save the house.

Lucy Gagnon organizer of the collection said the homeowner Komi Pelawelo lost everything in the fire.

“He has such a good attitude being grateful no one was hurt and saying its only stuff,” said Gagnon

Those wanting to support can donate to the GoFund me or contact the Witset Band Office at (250) 847-2133 to find out here to drop off donations of household items.

Smithers Fire Chief Keith Stecko, said they responded to a house fire around 9:30 Saturday morning on Slack Road.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but it’s currently under investigation.