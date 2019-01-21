There is a new mountain bike trend starting to pick up in Burns Lake in the winter months.

Fat Bikes are gaining in popularity as more and more people get into mountain biking year round.

Owner of Burnt Bikes in Burns Lake Dave Sandsmark said the larger tires provide more stability and allowing people to ride on softer ground like snow.

“Originally started in Alaska trying to get a longer bike season, so they experimented with tires, and it slowly spread to North America,” said Sandsmark.

He said it started with five people riding and has grown to 25 people through the community.

The Burns Lake Mountain Bike Association with the help of the Chinook Community Forest and Bulkley Valley Credit Union purchased a motorized bike and groomer to maintain trails in the winter.

Sandsmark said those wanting to try a bike out can purchase or rent one from the Burnt Bikes shop.

“I do expect more in the future once people hear there is over 10 km of single track trail groomed that they will come here and bike in the winter,” said Sandsmark.