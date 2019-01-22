Smithers Town council voted to support the North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA) in urging BC Hydro to follow through on updating streetlights with energy Efficient LED lightbulbs.

A letter from other Northern BC communities mentions the Climate Action Charter signed in 2012 where old streetlights being an issue for communities trying to reduce carbon footprints is outlined.

On Tuesday Night Mayor of Smithers Taylor Bachrach said it’s something that town has been asking BC hydro to do for several years.

“There is a mix of street lights owned by the town of Smithers and owned by BC Hydro however the Town of Smithers and taxpayers of Smithers pay the hydro bill for all lights,” said Bachrach.

Town staff said the savings from town switching their lights to LED bulbs is approximately $30,000 a year.

There are about 500 street lights in Smithers and half are owned by the town.

The town of Smithers replaced all town-owned street lights with LED bulbs three years ago.

“We would love to see it happen sooner rather than later it is out of our control. We do not own that infrastructure so until BC Hydro chose to move ahead we are stuck paying the bill,” said Mayor Bachrach.