Councillor Bill Goodacre gets key to the city, posed with family | Curtesy of Sawyer Bogdan

After over 28 years of service to the town of Smithers and the Bulkley Valley, former town councillor and MLA Bill Goodacre passed away at 67, 8 pm Sunday night.

Since 1990 Councillor Goodacre has served 19 years as Smithers town councillor as well as one term as MLA for Skeena-Bulkley riding.

Goodacre was honoured in October for his year’s for service to the community with the Freedom of Municipality Award and Key to the City.

Mayor of Smithers Taylor Bachrach described him as a mentor who saw the good in all people.

“I had the privilege of working alongside him on council for seven years. He brought a unique perspective to the table and unique way of being around people. He had so much respect for people from all walks of life,” said Bachrach.

He was also a tireless champion for indigenous people in the community working on the Shared Histories project with the Wet’suwet’en.

Goodacre’s son in law Alex Cuba said he was “A man of true values and a beloved asset of the community.”

He is survived by his two children and three grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the Friendship Center in Smithers this Saturday.