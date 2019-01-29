The Prince George community got a taste of some local breweries this weekend at the Kiwanis AleFest.

Both the Bulkley Valley Brewery and Smithers Brewing Co. had booths at the event.

Dave Harris owner of Bulkley Valley Brewer said the exposure from the event was an excellent opportunity to grow their businesses.

“During the event, you’re meeting with restaurants, and 1200 people are coming through the doors to try your beer. That is a lot of people in two days,” said Harris.

Harris said the feedback from vendors was positive with at least six restaurants wanting to add them on tap and can.

Co-Owner and Head Brewer for Smithers Brewing Co., Cameron McKeigan said it could not have gone better.

“We brought just over the limit of beer allowed, and we sold it all so you can’t get much better than that,” said McKeigan.