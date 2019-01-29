New mixed media exhibit at Smithers Gallery
ALLISON SMITH AND JOSEPH CRAWFORD: ABOVE/BELOW exhibit | Photo from Smithers Art Gallery
A new art exhibit is giving Smither residents a look at the coast of Haida Gwaii from all perspectives.
Allison Smith and Joseph Crawford’s exhibit Above/Below uses mixed media show the cost of Haida Gwaii from above and below the water.
The exhibit features a mix of underwater photography, acrylic mixed media, and a short video.
Manager of the Smithers Art Gallery Nicole Chernish said the photos offer a completely different view of the area.
“The photos are from a different viewpoint because a lot of the photos were taken of freedivers or well he was diving,” said Chernish.
Opening night for the exhibit is this Friday from 7 to 9 PM, and the pictures are on display at the gallery until March first.