Canada blaming Russia over nuclear treaty dispute

The Trudeau government is blaming Russia for President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of a landmark treaty on nuclear weapons.

The U.S. president is accusing the Russian government of violating the 30-year-old Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty by covertly developing and testing a prohibited missile system. A spokesman for Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is disappointed that Russia’s actions have led to Trump’s decision.

Another request made to China to release Canadians

The federal government is asking again for China to release two Canadians who were arrested for being alleged national security threats.

They also say they have now visited one detainee, Michael Spavor, three times while they say they have seen Michael Kovrig, a diplomat on leave, twice. The two were arrested in China in December in apparent retaliation for the arrest of tech executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver.

Tim Hortons co-founder dead at 88

One of Canada’s most successful entrepreneurs has died at the age of 88.

Ron Joyce co-founded the Tim Horton’s chain and became a multi-millionaire selling coffee and doughnuts. Joyce died Thursday in his Burlington, Ontario home with his family at his side with the cause of death was not immediately clear.