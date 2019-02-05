While other northern towns may bee seeing a decrease in population, the town of Smithers has steadily increased since 2011 according to StatsBC.

According to the numbers, Smithers has increased by 4 per cent to just over 5700 people in 2018.

Mayor or Smithers Taylor Bachrach said the increase could be attributed to the quality of life the town offers.

“When people come through there is a reason they always remark that Smithers is a place they could see themselves living and I talk to people all the time that wanted to find a way to move here,” said Bachrach.

Other communities like Burns Lake and Houston saw a decrease over the past few years.

Bachrach said the slow, steady growth is good because it gives the community time to plan for the future.

“In terms of accommodating growth one of the biggest things is housing. Making sure you have housing and plans for future housing,” said Bachrach.

There are several housing plans in the works for Smithers that will help address the growing population.

“We are growing over time, but the key is quality of life and making sure we are a community people choose as a place to raise their family,” Bachrach said.