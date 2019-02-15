Greenhouse gas is a national problem says Ottawa

Ottawa is arguing provinces don’t have the ability to deal with greenhouse gases alone.

The feds are making their case to a panel of judges as Saskatchewan attempts to prove Ottawa is overstepping by forcing a blanket carbon tax on provinces. Federal lawyers say pollution and climate change are a national concern, which means they fall under Ottawa’s jurisdiction.

Blackberry federal investment likely to be overshadowed by SNC-Lavalin drama

Justin Trudeau won’t be able to avoid questions about the SNC-Lavalin scandal anytime soon.

The PM is expected to announce a $40 million investment in Blackberry today for self-driving vehicle technology. But, reports suggest the PMs attempt at a positive investment story will be overshadowed by the resignation of Jody Wilson-Raybould and alleged PMO meddling.

Fake News overshadows Canadian confidence in media: report

A majority of Canadians trust traditional media, but are still worried about the fake news effect.

The details come from a recent study, in which many Canadians expressed concern fake news could be used as a weapon to cause political controversy. The study also found almost half of all Canadians are checking news daily, which is up from last year.

Trump reportedly eyeing emergency fund for wall cash

Donald Trump is searching for alternatives to get his Mexico border wall built.

The US President is expected to sign off on a bill to avoid a government shutdown today, however the agreement does not give into his $5 billion demand for wall cash. But, reports suggest Trump is planning once again to declare a state of emergency to tap into the necessary funds.

Brexit-saving plans shut down again by Parliament

Theresa May cannot catch a break with Brexit.

The British PM was defeated during a Parliamentary vote in her most recent strategy to salvage the EU divorce deal. This means Britain is more likely to either leave the EU without a deal, which could be devastating to the economy, or extend its leave deadline.