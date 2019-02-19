After an impressive increase in The Bulkley Valley Rod and Gun Club membership, president Brian Atherton says it is time to retire.

He said he first ran for the position because it was his goal from the beginning to get more people involved in the club.

“My goal was to get us more active, positive things and host events, and we have done most of that.”

Over the past five years, Atherton has helped to increase the number of members from 90 to 380.

8 “When I took the job I had a five-year plan of what I hoped the gun club would accomplish and the five years have come and gone.”

The Annual general meeting where members can vote for a new president and executives is at 7 p.m. on March 20th.