One Northern BC residents idea on how to reduce waste from disposable plastic was presented to Parliament.

Skeena Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen introduced the Zero-Waste Packaging Act yesterday in Ottawa, based on the idea of Ben Korving, winner of the Create Your Canada competition.

Cullen said the bill is prosing a ban on all disposable plastic packing, requiring all packaging be either recyclable or compostable.

“Only 11 per cent of plastics in Canada are recycled. The government says they are committed to reducing plastic waste, but we don’t have any national legislation to get us to a zero waste Canada.”

Korving was flown into Ottawa with his son to see the bill presented to the House of Commons.

“If European Union, with over 500 million people, can commit to taking meaningful steps to tackle plastic waste then surely Canada can too,” said Korving.

The bill will now go through the voting process to see if it will become law.