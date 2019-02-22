National Energy Board recommends going ahead with Trans Mountain pipeline expansion
After taking a second look at the project, the National Energy Board is recommending going ahead with the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
It admits a resulting increase in tanker traffic would hurt southern resident killer whales and increase greenhouse gas emissions.
However, the NEB calls those justifiable risks in light of the project’s “considerable benefits.”
The federal government now has 90 days to decide whether the project should proceed.