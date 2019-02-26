The TSX is pushing higher for a third straight day. The Bay Street index is up 34 points to 16,091.

A different story across the border as the Dow dips 70 points to 26,021. The fall comes as investors await new details on the US China trade deal being hammered out. Donald Trump recently announced an extension on the deadline, but that positive news has since become stale for investors.

The price of US crude is climbing to 55.63 a barrel.

The Loonie is dipping to 75.76 cents US.