UK joins other countries in grounding Boeing jets, bans the planes in airspace

The UK is upping the ante in the ongoing Boeing drama.

The country is banning the use of any Boeing 737 Max 8 jets in its airspace. The move comes after a new jet crash landed killing everyone on board on Sunday. Canada’s Transport Minister has refused to ground the planes saying there’s still no proof they’re dangerous.

Brexit could fall once again in it’s newest Parliamentary vote

Theresa May could find herself back at square one with Brexit.

The PM is facing another negative vote in Parliament after Britain’s attorney general downplayed her recently amended divorce deal with the EU. Britain is just 18 days away from exiting the EU, currently without a deal.

Honda recall expected to affect thousands of Canadian vehicles

If you own a Honda you may be getting a recall.

The company is reportedly preparing to follow other carmakers in recalling over 84,000 vehicles with Takata airbags. The airbags have been linked to 23 deaths and hundreds of injuries worldwide as they have the potential to explode shrapnel when deployed.