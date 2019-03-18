A truck convoy and public rally planned by a number of pro-resource interest groups is being held just outside of Houston this Saturday.

A poster for the Bulkley Valley Truck Rally says the event is aimed at “standing up for Bulkley Valley resource workers and families”.

David Johnston, a member of pro-resource group ‘The North Matters’, told the Moose that this event is meant to let individuals who support resource development in the Bulkley Valley know that they’re not alone.

“Our mission statement is helping create [resource] opportunities in Northern B.C. by tying all the Northern communities together under one platform,” he says.

Johnston adds that he feels there is currently lots of misinformation going around about the group.

“There’s not one person in ‘The North Matters’ that’s seen a dime,” he says. “We started over a year ago and everybody has done this on a volunteer basis — all the fundraising we’ve done to put on different events has been through local businesses and individuals.”

If you’re interested in catching the convoy, it meets at Morice River Road in Houston this Saturday at 2 p.m..

For more information on the event, you can contact organizers at 250-845-7272.