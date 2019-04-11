WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested in London

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Assange hasn’t left the embassy since August 2012 for fear that if he steps off Ecuador’s diplomatic soil he will be arrested and extradited to the U.S. for publishing thousands of classified military and diplomatic cables through WikiLeaks.

EU agrees to new Brexit extension

It’s a new spooky deadline for Britain to find a way out of its Brexit quagmire.

The European Union has agreed to give an October 31st extension to the country’s departure from the trading bloc.

New gun laws signed into effect in New Zealand following mosque shootings

Less than a month after a man used military style weapons to kill 50 people and wounded dozens at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand’s governor general has formally signed into effect sweeping gun laws outlawing such guns.

Police say a gun buyback program will be announced soon to collect the now-banned weapons. New Zealand’s House of Representatives yesterday handily passed legislation banning the weapons after an accelerated process of debate.