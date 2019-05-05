Tomorrow (Monday) the case of former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold may finally see some closure.

After Strimbold’s last court date on April 8 Daniel McLaughlin, communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Services (BCPS) told Vista Radio Luke Strimbold is intending to plead guilty.

“Counsel indicated that Mr. Strimbold intended to enter guilty pleas at the next appearance,” McLaughlin said in an emailed statement.”

“As the matter remains before the court, neither the Special Prosecutor nor the [BCPS] will be commenting on these developments or releasing any further information regarding this potential resolution at this time,” the email continues.

Strimbold faces 29 charges of sexual assault and sexual interference against minors under the age of 16.

The charges involve six boys, all between the ages of 13 to 15-years-old at the time of the alleged incidents.

Strimbold was mayor of the Village of Burns Lake from 2011 to 2016. At the time of his election, he was the youngest person ever to be elected as mayor in B.C.

He will appear before the Supreme Court Monday, May 6 at 1:30 p.m. in Smithers.