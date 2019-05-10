The Master of the local Masonic Lodge (Omineca no. 92), James Emerton presented a charitable donation to Smithers Community Services Association Friday morning.

Executive Director of Community Services Cathryn Olmstead accepted the donation of $200 on behalf of the SCSA.

The matching donation was presented on behalf of Brian Burch, the current Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of BC and Yukon. Each year the GM is allocated a pool of discretionary charity funds.

“Previously (in 2019), we had donated to the Christmas Hamper last winter, and the Grand Master, as his charity, provided those funds at the local level to add a little bit more to this year’s Christmas Hamper,” Emerson told MyBulkleyLakesNow.

This marks the first donation of the year for the 2019 Hamper Program.

James and Cathryn both felt this is a great way to kick off the 2019 Christmas Hamper Program.

“Last year, we provided close to 400 Christmas Hampers in Smithers and Moricetown,” said Olmstead. “Starting the Christmas Hamper Program in May, that’s pretty good.”

The public is reminded that in addition to the generous donations of non-perishable food items, cash also is needed.