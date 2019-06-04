With 32 bears waiting to be released and 10 new cubs just arriving the bear orphanage in Smithers could use some help.

The Northern Light Wildfire Society is in the middle of their busiest time of year with the crossover of new bear cubs coming in from all over the north and the ones from last year getting ready to go out.

Co-founder of Northern Lights Wildlife Society, Angelika Langen said with travel costs, and cost of food there is a lot of expenses.

“We also need to purchase special milk formulas for different species, and it’s not cheap, but they need it to develop correctly. It’s a really high need time for us this time of year because there are so many things happening at the same time.”

She said they pay on average $150 per bag and usually have to ship it in from the United States.

Northern Lights Wildlife Society is a non-profit group that relies on donations and support from the public to stay in operation.

The society is also getting into moose and deer season but Langen said people should always check with an expert first before attempting to help wildlife.

“I would caution people before they pick anything up to make sure they contact someone that’s knowledgeable, so they don’t end up stealing the animal from a mom waiting nearby.”

Anyone wanting to donate can do so here.