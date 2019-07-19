Power is out by the Petro Canada on Highway 16 because of a fallen Hydro Pole.

The pole fell around 10 a.m. After a garbage truck grabbed the wire. Gas stations and restaurants in the area have been closed.

Dave Mosure, BC Hydro spokesperson said they are getting another hydro pole from Prince George and the crews are currently on the way to Smithers.

“We expect power to be up and running by midnight tonight but we do appreciate everyone’s patience which we fix this issue,” said Mosure.

Mosure also suggests that if someone comes across a downed hydro wire to be at least ten feet away and to call 9-1-1.