It was a busy weekend for the Smithers Art Gallery as it opened the Background BC exhibit.

Last Friday (July 19) the gallery hosted an opening night reception to welcome the artwork and the artist, Michael Helpher to the gallery. The art pieces were created after Helpher took a two-month family road trip in 2017 from Fernie to Prince Rupert in the family 1971 Volkswagen Van.

Helpher said it tells a story of the journey that their family went with not just the paintings but with photos and words as well. There also is a giant cut out of the ’71 Volkswagen Van.

This is not the first time the exhibit has been shown. Last year it was shown in Fernie, BC, where he lives with his family.

”People told me they were inspired to go out and see the province. I’ve heard of at least three different groups of people who decided to follow our route loosely,” said Helpher.

Helpher also said it’s more of a family exhibit instead of art just for adults.

“It’s not just about high-end art there’s a bunch of things for kids to look at and read and find too,” said Helpher.

The Exhibit will run until August 10th.