The Regional District of Bulkley- Nechako are helping start-up local businesses.

The contest helps the winner get their business out in the community. To enter the contest you must be 19 years or older, must be ready to start the business six months after the closing of the contest.

Anyone with a business already can still apply but only if it’s been open for under two years and to have plans to diversify the business within 6 months of the business closing.

Economic Development Assistant, Jordanna Evans said it’s to help get businesses off their feet.

“Regionally it’s to promote those new idea’s and meet those entrepreneurs and get people thinking and assisting those businesses. Giving them the step up to make their dreams come true,” said Evans.

Evans also said that there will be five finalists and a winner will be chosen from those five.

“There are prizes from cash, professional services, gift cards,” said Evans.

The last day to submit an application for the contest is September 10.