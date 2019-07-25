Teen murder suspects still believed to be in Manitoba

The RCMP believe two teenage murder suspects are still in the Gillam, Manitoba area.

There have been two confirmed sightings of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky and 19-year-old Kam McLeod, who are wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for the second-degree murder of a university professor from Vancouver. The childhood friends are also suspects in the shooting deaths of an Australian man and his American girlfriend.

EU tells new British Prime Minister Johnson that it will not renegotiate Brexit

It’s not the message British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wanted to hear.

The European Union Commission chief told Johnson over the phone on Thursday that the EU will not renegotiate the Brexit deal. Johnson has been assuring Brits that he can achieve what former prime minister Theresa May could not, to get the EU to re-open the 585-page agreement.

Europe baking under heat wave

Record temperatures continue to be set across Europe as the continent bakes under its second heat wave this summer.

The German weather service says a new national record temperature of 41.5 degrees has been set in a northern town, topping a record set earlier Thursday.