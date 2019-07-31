About 32,000 recent high school graduates in BC almost had their post-secondary ambitions put in jeopardy.

A computer error showed some exam scores as much lower than they actually are, affecting college and university acceptance.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education said after the discovery, they contacted all post-secondary institutions in Canada and NCAA institutions in the United States to ensure that no student applications for the fall would be affected.

The Ministry added post-secondary institutions have stated they will ensure the error in data reporting won’t negatively impact any incoming students.

SD57 Board Chair Tim Bennett said they were made aware of the issue earlier this morning.

“We do recognize this will cause some additional stress and anxiety to our students and families.”

Bennett added this is a one-time occurrence and the Ministry is working to ensure it does not happen again.