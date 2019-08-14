The PM violated code by encouraging criminal case against the firm be dropped



Justin Trudeau has been found in violation of the ethics code for his role in the SNC Lavalin scandal. The announcement came from Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion. He said the Prime Minister made the violation by encouraging Jody Wilson-Raybould to drop a criminal case against the Quebec-based engineering firm.

Canadians in Hong Kong can visit consulate for help

As the Chinese military gathers on the Hong Kong border, the Canadian government is warning citizens about visiting the area. The feds issued a statement telling travellers to exercise extreme caution in Hong Kong due to large-scale demonstrations. About 300,000 Canadians live in the territory and can go to the consulate if they need help.

Video shows guards didn’t patrol when supposed to when Epstein committed suicide

Jail guards are suspected of falsifying records of when they checked on billionaire Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself. They were required to patrol his cell every half hour but videos show some guards didn’t make the checks they claimed to have. Epstein was on suicide watch as he faced charges of human trafficking.