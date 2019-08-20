Summer is almost over and that means it’s time for the BVX.

This year the fair is in its 100th year and will be having a lot of fan favourites like the rodeo and canine stars.

Wednesday (Aug 21) is the start of the fair with the BVX parade, which will feature different floats from businesses and sponsors.

The fair is one of the largest running events in the Bulkley Valley.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach said the fair is a chance to take a break and to come together as a community.

“Celebrate this incredible place that we live and also to celebrate the agricultural sector and the fact that we still live in a part of the world where people have farms and grow food and that’s something to celebrate for sure”, said Bachrach.

People from out of town are known to come to Smithers to enjoy the BVX because it is one of the largest fall fairs in the area.

Bachrach also said people want an excuse to come back to the Bulkley Valley.

“This is such a beautiful time of year, people who have family connections and who have good memories of Smithers and the valley look forward to the fair as a reason to come enjoy this area we call home,” said Bachrach.

The fall fair is about community and people coming together. The start of exhibits and events begin Thursday (Aug 22) and end on Sunday (Aug 25).