Hurricane Dorian expected to hit Florida over the Labour Day weekend

Hurricane Dorian is not only threatening people on the Florida coast but also the U.S. space agency.

NASA is moving its mobile launcher for a new rocket indoors while officials are closing the visitors centre on Sunday and Monday in anticipation of Dorian’s landfall. Forecasters expect the hurricane to become a Category 3 and maybe even reach a Category 4 as it approaches Florida.

Canada’s chief electoral officer says agency will be ready for upcoming federal election

Canada’s chief electoral officer says he’s confident his agency will be ready for the upcoming federal election, no matter when it’s called.

He got a first-hand look at preparations Thursday as he toured an Elections Canada distribution centre in Ottawa. He says leases have been signed at returning offices across the country to ensure they’re ready by September 1st with the election scheduled for October 21st.

Watchdog criticizing former FBI Director James Comey over handling of memos

The U.S. Justice Department’s watchdog is criticizing former FBI director James Comey for his handling of memos documenting private conversations with the president.

The inspector general’s office says Comey broke the rules by giving one memo to a friend with instructions to share its contents with a reporter. However, the watchdog also found that none of the information shared with the reporter was classified.

Officials trying to better support students’ mental health

As universities and colleges start up next week, officials are trying to better help support their students’ mental health.

Research shows the number of post-secondary students experiencing anxiety, high stress and depression has increased steadily over the past decade. The advocacy organization Universities Canada says there should be standardized practices so students know they can access help wherever they go to school.