Luke Strimbold's sentencing hearing has been postponed (supplied by: Dan Mesec)

The sentencing hearing for former Burns Lake mayor Luke Strimbold has been postponed.

Jeff Campbell, Crown Counsel announced today (Monday) via telephone at the Smithers Courthouse the new sentencing hearing date for Strimbold will be Nov 25.

Strimbold’s hearing was supposed to be held this week but got postponed due to court scheduling conflicts.

Strimbold was not present at the courthouse when his new date was determined.

Strimbold plead guilty to four counts of sexual assault in May.

He was originally charged with 29 offenses, including sexual assault, sexual interference, and an invitation to sexual touching.

15 of the offences happened when Strimbold was mayor.

He was elected mayor in 2011 and was the youngest mayor in B.C history at the time.