Day 21 on campaign trail sees more promises by leaders

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau stopped short of announcing a national ban on handguns but did promise to give municipalities the ability to ban them in their own communities. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer promised to cut foreign aid spending by 25-percent instead spending the money on a universal tax cut for Canadians. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh did not promise a safe supply of opioids but did say he would declare a public health emergency to deal with the nationwide crisis. Green Party leader Elizabeth May said if elected her party would make post-secondary education free for all students.

Economic growth stalled in July

Canada’s economy stalled in July thanks to the shutdown of the oil and gas industry for maintenance on the East Coast. Stats Can says Goods-producing industries fell while the mining and oil and gas extraction sector pulled back 3.5-per cent. Wholesale of household goods rose by 5.5-percent.

Less “ultra-wealthy” Canadians

Canada is losing its ultra-rich citizens. A new report says people who have a net worth of $30-million or more has fell by over 4-percent since 2017. Still, Canada is ranked 5th in the world for its ultra-wealthy population.

Protester in hospital in critical condition

As communist leaders celebrate 70 years in power in China, violence has once again escalated in Hong Kong. Massive protests led to one 18-year old being shot in the chest and is in critical condition in hospital. Pro-democracy protests have racked the city since June.