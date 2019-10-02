Cara Brawdy at an ID Camp at UNBC in August. (Courtesy of UNBC Athletics)

A Smithers product will be taking her talents to the pitch in Prince George.

The UNBC Women’s soccer team announced an addition for the 2020-2021 Canada West year, having Cara Brawdy as the first member of the recruiting class for next season.

“It’s really exciting for me. It’s been a long time coming and I feel like it’s a really good fit. Neil is a really good coach, and what I have already learned from him has helped me so much. I can’t wait to see how far it can go.”

Brawdy attended an ID Camp on UNBC campus in August, where she trained under Timberwolves coach Neil Sedgwick, and alongside many current and prospective varsity athletes.

Playing as a midfielder, the product of the Bulkley Valley Soccer Society said she looks forward to playing at the highest level of university sport in the country.

“I love to play the game. I think it brings people together. It is a sport that everyone can have a part in, being able to work hard on and off the pitch, and really contribute to the team atmosphere.”

Sedgwick liked what he saw from the Smithers Secondary product, who is set to graduate in June. He believes the 17-year-old has the physical and mental approach to become an impact player for the Timberwolves for years to come.

“I am extremely excited to have Cara join the program in 2020. She is a strong athlete who is committed to her personal development. From our interactions in Prospects Camps I have seen her take the messaging and show immediate growth. I am looking forward to the years ahead.”

The honour roll student will join her new teammates in the summer after she graduates from Smithers Secondary. She plans on pursuing Human Resource Management at UNBC.