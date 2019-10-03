Environmental concerns dominate French-language debate

Environmental concerns took flight at Wednesday night’s French-language debate among four federal party leaders in Montreal.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau defended his campaign’s use of a second plane after Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer criticized the extra transport during the debate. Meanwhile, the federal party leaders continue down the campaign trail Thursday with Scheer taking his campaign to Atlantic Canada, with stops in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. The New Democrats’ Jagmeet Singh is in Toronto while the Greens’ Elizabeth May and the People’s Party’s Maxime Bernier are on their respective home turf, May on Vancouver Island and Bernier in Quebec.

National recall of raw beef and veal products over possible E.coli contamination

Canada’s food safety watchdog says a Toronto meat packing company is issuing a national recall of raw beef and veal products due to possible E. coli contamination.

Ryding-Regency Meat Packers is pulling back dozens of products produced on May 27th and May 30th. The CFIA says the recall was triggered by its inspection activities, but there have been no reported illnesses connected to the recalled products.

Over twenty soldiers injured during training exercise at Mississippi military base

Officials say at least 22 soldiers who were training at a Mississippi military base have been hurt while taking part in a night-time parachuting exercise.

They say at least 15 people hurt at Camp Shelby were treated by medics and another seven were hospitalized. (Plane

Seven people killed in crash of Second World War airplane

A Connecticut state official says seven people died in Wednesday’s crash of a Second World War-airplane during an aborted takeoff from Hartford’s airport.

Officials say the six others who were on the airplane suffered injuries ranging from minor to critical.