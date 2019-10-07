Loblaw recalls powdered infant formula

Check your cupboards if you have an infant. Loblaw is recalling its President’s Choice Lower Iron milk-based powdered formula because of a possible contamination of Cronabacter bacteria. The formula was sold across Canada in 900 gram packages with a best before date of August, 29th 2021. There has been no illness reported.

Leaders prep for English language debate

It will be a crowded stage tonight for the English language leader’s debate. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau are neck and neck in the polls for first place while NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and the Green’s Elizabeth May are battling for third. Tonight’s debate will also include the People’s Party Maxime Bernier and the Bloc Quebecois’ Yves-Francois Blanchet.

Police officers getting fewer and farther between

The number of police officers on the streets is at its lowest level in over a decade. According to Stats Can there are just over 68,000 police officers across Canada, with the majority in Ontario and Quebec. That’s almost 500 fewer officers than in 2017. The data shows the number of officers over the age of 50 is increasing with 11-percent now eligible to retire with full pensions.

Retreat began earlier this morning

It’s a major shift in American policy but U.S. troops have started to retreat from Syria’s border with Turkey. The move comes ahead of a planned Turkish invasion of Syria. Syrian Kurdish fighters accuse the U.S. of failing to keep its commitments to its allies.