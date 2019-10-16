Main party leaders continuing to campaign as Election Day draws closer

With less than a week to go before the federal election October 21st vote, the main party leaders are working to let voters know what sets their party apart from the others.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau spent Tuesday in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia while Conservative leader Andrew Scheer was in Quebec. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he’s ready to fight Conservatives no matter what because most Canadians want a progressive government.

Record number of Canadians took part in advance polls

A record number of Canadians took part in advance polls during the four days of early voting that closed Monday night.

Elections Canada said an estimated 4.7-million Canadians voted early, a 29 per cent increase from the 2015 campaign.

Thursday marks one year since Canada legalized recreational pot

Thursday marks one year since Canada legalized recreational pot.

It will also be the first day of legalization for the production and sale of cannabis items including edibles and vaping extracts. However, because of the time it will take for licence applications to be processed, the products won’t land on shelves until mid-December.