ISIS will likely regenerate; experts

Experts say the death of the leader of ISIS does not mean the terrorist group will die with him. American forces trapped Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Saturday and he killed himself in a suicide bombing. It is widely expected another group will form under new leadership.

Straschnitzki leaves later this week for surgery

A Humboldt Broncos player paralyzed in the crash is off to Thailand for surgery. The surgery may help restore some of Ryan Straschnitzki’s movement. The 20-year old will be gone for five weeks. He was one of 12 people injured when a truck plowed through a stop sign in April of last year. 16 people died.

Whispers among some Conservatives suggest Scheer shouldn’t be leader

At least one former MP is saying Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has to go. Terence Young, who was defeated in his Toronto area riding, tells the Globe and Mail says he never heard good things about Scheer while he was campaigning. The Conservatives lost to the Liberal Party in last week’s federal election.

Cigarette packages stripped of logos and colour

Smokers will start noticing a change to their cigarette packages. New federal rules kick in on November 9th that will see all cigarette packages stripped of logos and will be brown in colour with grey messaging. Store owners will have 90-days to get rid of their more colourful inventory.

Brexit delayed to end of January

For the second time the European Union has agreed to delay Brexit. The United Kingdom was due to leave in just three days but a divorce agreement has not been finalized. The EU Council agreed to a January 31st deadline.