Police have identified the victim of last weekend’s deadly shooting in Houston.

23-year-old, Houston resident Elijah Dumont was shot and killed last Sunday (Nov 10).

Police were called to the Catalina Court area where they located Dumont. He died on the scene.

E Division Major Crime Section has identified the suspect but the name has not been released.

Police are actively looking for the suspect and are seeking the publics’ help.

RCMP still believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-845-2204 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.