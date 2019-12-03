Former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold is expected to hear his sentence on Wednesday.

Last week, the Crown and Defence gave their recommendations on a suitable sentence for Strimbold after he plead guilty to 4 counts of sexual assault in May.

The Crown is asking for 4 to 6 years in a penitentiary where the defense is asking for an 18- month sentence with probation afterward.

Strimbold was originally supposed to have his sentencing hearing in September but it got pushed due to court scheduling conflicts.

Strimbold was elected the Mayor of Burns Lake in 2011, making him the youngest mayor ever at the time.

Madame Justice Brown is expected to deliver her sentence at 11 a.m.