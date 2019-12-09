Prince George Campus of College of New Caledonia (courtesy of CNC)

The Board of Governors at CNC has approved a two percent general tuition increase for the 2020/21 academic year.

In addition, international tuition fees will be going up by a total of three percent.

This is the first time since 2016 CNC increased the international fees.

Vice President of Finance and Corporate Service, Tara Szerencsi gave Vista Radio a brief breakdown of what this will look like for students.

“As an example, for a student taking university transfer or business courses, the anticipated increase for domestic students would be about $5.55 per course.”

Szerencsi also touched on the international increase and why it took nearly four years to raise the rate.

“Our international program has been growing significantly over the past few years and I think primarily volume has allowed us to maintain a static tuition fee but we needed to take a step back and look at the overall tuition and how it fits into our expenses.”

The college’s five-year strategic plan is slated for completion in 2020.

Kyndra Farrell and Navjot Singh Brar are the two new student representatives who joined the Board in November and will serve a one-year term.