The province announced on Tuesday two organizations in the Bulkley Valley are receiving a combined $32,000.

The Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue is one of the two organizations to receive the grant.

It received $26,100 from the Community Gaming Grant.

Ben Heemskerk, Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue Vice President explained what the organization plans on using the money for.

“This money is going to go towards running some of our training programs for our specialty teams, covering some costs for operations and then the big item within that is it’s supporting the purchase of a new snowmobile to aid us in our winter responses,” he said.

The Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue is a not for profit organization that get tasked out to search for missing people and rescuing people.

Heemskerk said this year has been one of their busiest years.

“Over a 5 day period, we received 8 calls and we were out on 3 active calls at one point in time in one day so, we’re just seeing increased use for our services,” he said.

The Bulkley Valley Amateur Radio Society was the other organization as part of the grant receiving $5,900.