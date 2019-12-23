The Town of Smithers is reminding residents there will be no garbage pick-up on Christmas and Boxing Day.

Residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Wednesday it has been changed to Tuesday (Dec 24) and garbage that gets picked up on Thursday is changed to Friday (Dec 27).

On New Years Day there will also be no garbage pick up until Jan 2.

Regular garbage pick-ups will resume the week of January 6th.

Residents are reminded that garbage carts must be curbside by 8 a.m