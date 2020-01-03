The Town of Smithers will be picking up Christmas trees next week.

Pick up starts on January 6 and will end on the 10th.

The Town is reminding residents the trees must be cleaned off of all Christmas decorations and tinsel and be placed at the curb before 8 a.m. on your designated garbage day.

Residents are also being told Christmas trees can be dropped off at the Town compost site on 19th Avenue in Smithers or at the Telkwa Transfer Station.