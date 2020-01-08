Eligible organizations that are giving a helping hand across Northern BC, the Cariboo and Haida Gwaii have an opportunity to receive up to $100,000.

The money is a non-repayable capital from the Prince George Community Foundation through the Investment Readiness Program.

According to the PGCF, the program can provide from $10,000 to $100,000 to invest in design, plan measure and scale social enterprises for the organization.

Mindy Stroet, PGCF Director of Development said this is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to become market-ready.

“Some organizations may have an idea and this is going to help. This could potentially help them move to that next phase of their existence,” she said.

Stoet also said how long organizations have to apply for the capital.

“The first funding cycle is January 8th to February 10th with the decisions being finalized in April and then there will be a second funding cycle announced after that,” she said.

Charities, non-profits, co-ops, and for-profit social enterprises are all encouraged to apply.

The Investment Readiness Program is led by a program funded by the Federal Government that provides $18.5 million dollars across the country to grow a social enterprise.