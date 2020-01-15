School District 54 announced on Tuesday evening that school buses will be cancelled Wednesday morning due to significant weather.

Schools will remain open.

The communities that are affected are Witset, Telkwa, Houston, Topley and Smithers.

This is the third day in a row where morning buses have been cancelled in the district.

According to SD54, the weather is being observed on an ongoing basis.

There is no word on if buses will run in the afternoon.