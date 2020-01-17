WorkSafe BC is reminding employers to have an effective road safety program for employees to prevent crashes.

According to the insurance company, on average 19 workers are killed and 1,319 are injured every year.

The company also said motor vehicle incidents continue to be the leading cause of workplace fatalities, resulting in 38% of work-related deaths in the province in 2018.

Trina Pollard, WorkSafe BC Industry & Labour Service Manager said work-related crashes are often more severe and result in more time off work.

“In 2018, the average number for motor vehicle crash claims was 83 compared to 54, for average WorkSafe BC and between 2014 and 2018 the average cost for a motor vehicle claim was $45,000 compared to the average cost of $20,000 for all WorkSafe BC time-loss claims,” she said.

Pollard also said WorkSafe BC finds crashes increase in December compared to October.

“The rate of motor vehicle crashes definitely increases and the number of casualty crashes due to driving too fast for road conditions increases to about 236 crashes in December from about 126 in October so, that’s an 87 percent increase,” she said.

WorkSafe BC is reminding employers to identify road safety hazards and asses motor vehicle crash risk for workers, develop and implement road safety policies, procedures, and programs, confirm vehicles are fit for purpose, regularly inspected, and properly maintained and to provide workers with instructions, training, supervision, and monitoring to ensure safety when workers are behind the wheel.

According to WorkSafe BC, driving is the most dangerous task for employees to perform.