National Non-Smoking Week is mid-way through its annual campaign and Northern Health has a few ways you can butt out.

Regional Nursing Lead for Tobacco and Cannabis, Lindsay Willioner goes over some of the ways you can live tobacco or vapour free.

“Having a plan in place, being able to detox your home and house getting rid of those tobacco or vapour products, not having them available will help you succeed as well as having an open dialogue with your friends, family, and co-workers.”

“Knowing your cues is also important where if you need something in your hand all the time for that hand-mouth coordination you can substitute with a piece of celery, a fidget spinner or even a pen.”

Willioner also touched on the issue of third-hand smoke.

“It can linger and stay there for days, weeks or months and it can have that yellow residue stale order and can be observed through the skin. Children that are putting their hands on surfaces can ingest it as well.”

National Non-smoking week has been in place since 1977.

