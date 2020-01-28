District of Houston Logo (supplied by: District of Houston)

The Houston Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a fire at DH Manufacturing Monday night (Jan 27).

According to Jim Daigneault, Fire Chief there were no injuries.

Daigneault explained what the fire department saw when they got on the scene.

“We got the call for a structure fire in a commercial area. We went out there and wood bins were fully engulfed when we got on scene,” he said.

Daigneault also said the fire is still under investigation.

“We have an idea but we haven’t finished that part off yet, so we haven’t come up with a determined exact cause yet,” he said.

According to Daigneault most of the building is operating.